Mumbai: Garbage Accumulation Worsens During Heavy Rains, Over 5000 Complaints Received Since June 7

Mumbai: Garbage was seen lying in several places in the city during heavy rains last week. Taking serious note of it, the civic authorities have instructed the ward officials to carry out surprise visits in their respective ward and resolve the issue on the spot.

The BMC has received 5,023 complaints related to garbage since June 7, out of which only five are pending, claims the civic official.

5162 Complaints of Solid Waste Management

A heavy downpour lashed the city last week. Several low-lying areas were waterlogged, which also brought garbage on the road. The helpline on WhatsApp to register complaints regarding garbage and locations has been inundated with complaints. So far, the BMC has received 5162 complaints related to Solid Waste Management (SWM).

Read Also Mumbai News: BMC Demands Removal Of Dangerous Ad Hoarding At Lower Parel

"The heavy rains affected the services but we are ensuring that garbage is cleared from every point," said a civic official.

Impact on Neighbourhoods

Ganesh Shetty, an activist from Vikhroli said, "Garbage was lying on the road and the heavy rains made it worse in Tagore nagar in Vikhroli east. It became difficult to walk on the road and it is also unhygienic. Anil Galgali, an activist from Kurla, said, "Garbage was lying for two days at several places in Kurla, Chandivali during heavy rains. The BMC has now started lifting it regularly."

Municipal Measures to Tackle Garbage Problem

P. Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects), had instructed the ward officials to inspect their respective wards, take surprise visits, increase manpower and trips of vehicles to lift the garbage wherever required. The solid waste management department of the BMC has a fleet of 246 vehicles, while the contractor appointed by them has 1,694 vehicles. The BMC has brought six new compactors for the city, 11 for the western suburbs and 15 in the eastern suburbs.

Waste produced in the city daily - 6,025 metric tonnes

WhatsApp chatbot number - 8169681697

Complaints received from June 7 to July 31

Total - 5162

Related to garbage - 5023

Resolved - 5018

Pending - 5

Vehicles to collect garbage

BMC owned - 246

Contractors - 1,694

New compactor - 32

* As per the report released by NGO Praja Foundation in May, citizen grievances related to SWM have increased from 5,519 in 2013 to 12,351 in 2022. The highest number of 4,356 complaints in 2022 were related to garbage not being lifted.

Read Also Mumbai News: BMC To Even Fix Potholes Not In Its Jurisdiction

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)