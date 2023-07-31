Mumbai News: BMC To Even Fix Potholes Not In Its Jurisdiction

File Photo

Mumbai: Owing to the growing clamour over potholes, the BMC has now decided to patch road craters even on routes coming under the jurisdiction of other agencies like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) or any other authority. “The cost of repair works can be recovered later from the authority concerned, but first priority will be given to fixing potholes,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu.

The move comes after Mumbai suburban guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Monday discussed the perennial problem with the civic authorities. In its July 31st edition, the FPJ reported on Lodha's Sunday inspection of roads on which potholes were being fixed.

Special team to fix bad patches on war-footing

Following his video conference with assistant municipal commissioners of all 24 wards, the BMC formed a special team to fix bad patches on war-footing in the next few days. The civic officials have been directed to inspect potholes in the morning and fix them at nights to avoid traffic congestion. The craters will be patched using mastic rapid hardening concrete.

The civic authorities have appointed an assistant commissioner as a nodal officer to carry out the pothole fixing work in coordination. A ward-wise special team will be formed to visit potholed-roads.

While the sub-engineer of the ward will monitor the remedial works, the executive and road engineers will submit action-taken reports.

As per the civic officials, more than 6,000 potholes have been fixed since April 1.