Mumbai News: BMC Demands Removal Of Dangerous Ad Hoarding At Lower Parel | representative pic/ Amit Srivastava

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a reminder notice to Western Railways to remove advertisement hoardings erected in railway premises in the Lower Parel, whose projection extends onto the roads and footpaths. BMC has stated that the hoardings pose a danger to pedestrians and vehicular traffic, as they may fall onto the roads and footpaths.

The notice was issued by the senior inspector license of G South ward, who had earlier directed hoarding agencies to remove hoardings in the interest of public safety, but to no avail. On inspection, BMC staff observed that the hoardings erected in railway premises project onto the municipal footpath by five to six feet at the Senapati Bapat Marg up till Rakhangi Chowk junction, opposite Phoenix mill, posing a risk to pedestrians and vehicular traffic.

Illegal Ad hoardings

They further stated that the big hoardings have been erected illegally and attract the attention of people travelling within BMC's jurisdiction, causing revenue loss. “The hoardings there should be for the railway commuters, not for the citizens walking on the foot paths and travelling from the roads,” said a BMC officer.

The BMC officer had earlier requested Western Railways to remove the hoardings, but received no response.

