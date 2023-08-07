Mumbai News: Caste Census Vital For Delivering Justice To Backward Class, Says Nana Patole

Nana Patole | PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president, Nana Patole, on Monday advocated the caste-based census and said that it’s “necessary to bring justice to backward classes”. While addressing a social justice rally at Jalna, he emphasises that the Congress party is the only one that can do justice to the Bahujan Samaj.

MPCC Nana Patole Slams BJP

Attacking the BJP for the sorry state of backward classes, Parole said, “During Dr Manmohan Singh’s tenure, detailed data of the OBC communities was prepared but wasn’t made public by the Narendra Modi government. The BJP does not want to pass on the benefits to backward classes.”

“The Justice Renke Committee conducted a nationwide study on backward classes and presented a report to the Centre, suggesting ways to do justice. However, the subsequent Narendra Modi government set up a sub-committee, depriving the Bahujan Samaj,” Patole said.

Congress leaders making efforts to give justice to all.

Congress leaders promise justice to all castes

“When I was the speaker of the Legislative Assembly, I proposed a caste-based census and got it approved. Following this, similar proposals were approved by other states in the country. The national president of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are making efforts for justice to all castes,” Patole added, contending that the backward classes contributed significantly to the freedom struggle but those in power now have never actually participated in the freedom movement.

“They are amending the Constitution. The BJP and the Modi government use the Bahujan Samaj only for votes, without granting them their rights,” Patole said, advocating the necessity of a caste-based census to right the wrongs done.

Addressing the convention, Patole said that Rahul Gandhi had promised during the election campaign in Karnataka that such a census would be conducted after the Congress comes to power at the Centre. “The Bahujan Samaj should wake up and stand with those who protect their community’s interest,” he said.

Replying to queries, Patole said that major parties across the country have formed the INDIA alliance against the dictatorial and arbitrary government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The BJP is objecting to this name. If it can use ‘Make in India’, ‘Startup India’, then what is the problem with ‘INDIA’,” Patole asked.

Read Also BJP has erased social harmony in India: MPCC chief Nana Patole

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)