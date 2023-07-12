Mumbai News: Congress Shall Expose Corrupt & Tyrannical BJP, Says Nana Patole

Nana Patole | Photo Credit: Twitter/@NANA_PATOLE

The Congress shall expose the corrupt BJP and make it run from poll to post in the state, MPCC president Nana Patole said here on Wednesday as the party workers staged demonstrations near Gandhi statue at Nariman Point against the injustice being done to party leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Everyone knows that the allegations leveled against Rahul Gandhi are false and wrong, and BJP is behind them. When Rahul Gandhi did not commit any serious crime, he was disqualified as MP and made homeless by taking action against him only out of political vendetta,” Patole said as a silent satyagraha was held against the injustice done to Rahul Gandhi.

“This is just a one-day silent satyagraha. But, now on the Congress will start a fight against the corrupt BJP across the state,” he warned while addressing the party workers on the occasion.

Congress to walk on Mahatma Gandhi's footsteps

“Mahatma Gandhi had challenged the British government through the silent satyagraha. Today, Congress has used the same weapon against the BJP government. This fight is going on against the corrupt, tyrannical, dictatorial government of BJP. We will intensify this fight all over Maharashtra including Mumbai and defeat the BJP,” he said while interacting with media later.

“After Rahul Gandhi asked the question about Adani-Modi relationship while raising public issues in Parliament, the Modi government got scared and fearing that its brass will be exposed, it has taken false action against Rahul Gandhi. The people of the country are watching all this and a fire has started against the BJP who made Rahul Gandhi homeless by punishing him and this fire will destroy the BJP government,” Patole added.

CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat said that the silent Satyagraha movement is against the unjust action taken against Rahul Gandhi.

Nana Patole and Balasaheb Thorat defend Rahul Gandhi

“What did Rahul Gandhi say for him to be disqualified from the parliament? The Congress expects justice from the court, but the picture shows that there is pressure on the neutral systems as well. BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharansingh, who sexually assaulted sportswomen who made the country proud, is walking free. There are serious allegations against him in the FIR, yet BJP is supporting such a criminal and Prime Minister is silent about taking action against him.

"Manipur is burning. Silence prevails on that front also. There is silence even on Adani’s ₹20,000 crore. But this silence is dangerous for the country. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Yodo Yatra was praised by the world, but in India, injustice has been done to him. It is unfortunate that there is no justice even from the court. The Congress party is fighting this battle, will appeal to the Supreme Court and hope to get justice,” Thorat added.

Thorat criticized the government saying that of the three people heading the government, one is chief minister, the other is former chief minister and the third is aspiring for the post of chief minister and added that it will be difficult for them to show their face to the public.

'Congress stands for truth, not power'

Mumbai Congress President MLA Varsha Gaikwad said that the battle of Congress is not for power but for truth.

“There is great power in silence. We are talking about truth, goodwill and non-violence, but the BJP can do anything for power. We are fighting on people’s issues but BJP is misusing ED, CBI for power. Congress is fighting for the truth and BJP is fighting for power. Our struggle is to preserve democratic and constitutional values and we are fighting this fight for everyone,” she said.

