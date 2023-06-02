Mumbai News: Congress is the only alternative for BJP across the nation, says Nana Patole

Mumbai News: Congress to review all parliamentary constituencies, says Nana Patole | PTI

Mumbai: Congress has organisational strength in each constituency and the party shall discuss strategy for victory, state Congress President Nana Patole said as the prominent party leaders from across the state huddled to review ground situation at each of the 48 parliamentary constituencies of Maharashtra here on Friday.

No affect on seat-sharing talks of grand alliance

"We have organisational strength in each Lok Sabha constituency and we shall try to review each seat," Patole said and added, "However, that shall not affect the seat-sharing talks of the grand alliance MahaVikas Aghadi (MVA)."

Patole, who was interacting with the media at state party headquarters here ahead of the crucial meeting, also said that the MVA's strategy will be devised at a later stage.

Victory in Karnataka has showed the way, claims Patole

"Victory in Karnataka has showed the way. Congress is the only alternative for BJP all across the nation. Maharashtra is the second largest state after UP and we shall try to devise strategy to win all the states," Patole said adding that MVA constituents like the SP, PWP and Communist parties too will be considered in seat allocation.

Patole indicated that the main focus of his party during campaign will the issue of relations between industrialist Gautam Adani and PM Modi.

While reacting to RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat's statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji, Patole said that the "Hindavi Swaraj" took all sections of the society with it, and if anyone is taking disadvantage of it, people know the difference.

The meeting started at 10.30 am on Friday and constituencies like Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ravee, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Naahik, Dindori, Latur, Buldhana, Akola, Amrawati, Yavatmal, Vashim, Gadchiroli, Chimur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Vardha, Nagpur and Palghar were reviewed at the meeting.

