BJP has erased social harmony in India: MPCC chief Nana Patole

The BJP has erased the social harmony in the country, MPCC President Nana Patole said as he addressed the Minority Cell Executive Meeting at the state party headquarters at Dadar on Wednesday.

“The Indian culture was known as the Ganga-Jamuna culture. It involved Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, all castes and religions living in harmony. But that lasted till the BJP government came to power in 2014. The BJP government at the Centre has been erasing the true identity of India for the past nine years,” Patole said.

Potholes in BJP's politics

Patole also accused the BJP government of doing away with democracy and the Constitution of the country and said that the saffron party is playing politics in the name of caste and religion. "They raised various religious issues like hijab in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. But, people have now identified the BJP's deceptive face and leaders who raked up religious issues lost deposits,” Patole added stressing that the people are now moving away from the BJP for racking up issues related to caste and religion for political gains.

“People of Karnataka did not allow BJP's bigoted politics to continue. BJP was stressing on a double-engine government but Manipur has a double-engine government, we are seeing what is the situation there today. Manipur is burning but Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't even have time to look there,” Patole said.

BJP's failure in winning election polls

Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan criticised the BJP's double engine analogy and said, a double engine is needed only when one engine stops working. He also thanked the minority community for its contribution in the party's victory in Karnataka.

He also blamed the MIM and BRS for splitting minority votes in Maharashtra, which he argued benefits the BJP. Chavan also urged that the minority community should stand behind the Congress unitedly to bring it back to power.

Former minister Naseem Khan said that in some areas of Maharashtra, including Sambhajinagar and Akola, attempts were made to disturb the environment by spreading hatred between two religions.

“While RSS and BJP are sowing poison, Rahul Gandhi is fighting against them with great courage,” he added.

