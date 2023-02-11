PM Modi repeatedly coming to Mumbai due to approaching BMC polls: Nana Patole | ANI Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole stated on Friday that elections (to the BMC) are round the corner and that was the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was repeatedly coming to Mumbai.

Patole said in a statement that Modi had addressed a rally at the BKC ground on January 19 and on Friday also he addressed a gathering. "However, on both the occasions he did not offer anything for Mumbai nor did he speak about the suicide of farmers," he added.

PM quiet on Adani issue: Patole

Patole said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had raised questions (about Gautam Adani) in Parliament, but Modi did not reply to them. There was an expectation that at least in Mumbai the PM would speak on the Adani issue since a large number of investors are from the metropolis. LIC and SBI are headquartered in Mumbai and crores of Indians have invested in these mega financial insitutions. Yet, Modi did not even touch upon the Adani scandal. He said the mood of the masses was very clear. "They will not allow themselves to be taken for a ride by the BJP anymore," he claimed. Referring to intra-party fights between him and senior leader Balasaheb Thorat, Patole insisted that there was no problem within his party. It was the BJP which was indulging in false propaganda, he alleged. Spokesperson of the city unit of the BJP Udaypratap Singh accused Patole of making false allegations.

"The two Vande Bharat trains, the revamping of CST, the Bullet train and other infra projects were happening entirely because of Modi. The railway ministry has also alloted Rs 12,000 cr for the development of rail infrastructure. So on what basis Patole is saying Modi has not done anything for Mumbai?" Singh asked.

