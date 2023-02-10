Cracks in MVA? Nana Patole hits back at Sanjay Raut: 'Shiv Sena leadership did nothing during crisis'

If Nana Patole had not resigned as the speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray would not have collapsed, claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut. Nana Patole, in his response, hit back at the ally, raising questions on the Shiv Sena leadership.

𝗡𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗲 𝗵𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗮𝘁 𝗥𝗮𝘂𝘁

The tussle between the two allies has now raised suspicious over whether all is well within alliance.

"You are saying that the government would not have collapsed had I not resigned. Does that mean your leadership was lacking something?" Nana Patole, the Maharashtra chief of the Congress, asked Raut.

"I thank Sanjay Raut for considering me so powerful. By making statements like 'If I had been there, the Khoke government (reference to allegations of Shinde faction leaders taking money to switch sides) would not have come to power, and MVA government would have continued, he has introduced people to my power," Patole said, while taking swipe at the ally.

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗱𝗶𝗱 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗱𝗼 𝗮𝗻𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘀: 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗲'𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗥𝗮𝘂𝘁

"I did have constitutional rights. But leaders of their party did not do anything during the crisis. Just because Raut has raised these questions, it will not solve problems like inflation, unemployment and farmers' issue. Raut should focus on these issues," Patole said.

"We can counter BJP only by raising the issues of the state. I can only advice Raut. I am not some expert," Patole said.

Responding on the issue of him resigning as the speaker of assembly, Patole said: "It was Sonia Gandhi's decision to make me the speaker of the assembly. The decision of my resignation as a speaker was also taken by Sonia Gandhi. It is my duty to follow the orders given by the party. It is not reightt if someone's raising questions over the decision taken by high command," Patole said.

State incharge HK Patil would be visiting tomorrow. He will take stock of the 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign. There are no differences within Congress. The BJP is making attempts to badmouth the Congress. They are irked by the results of MLC polls," Patole said.

Patole also added that he would not be attending the meeting with incharge HK Patil.

"I have had conversation with Patil. I will be visiting Pune for elections, and thus I will not be able to attend the meeting. I have informed party seniors about it," he added.