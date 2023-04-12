BJP will not be able to win elections even if voting is held via EVM's: Nana Patole

BJP will not be able to win elections even if voting is done by EVM's | Vibhav Birwatikar

Thane: An executive committee meeting of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress committee was held at Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane on Monday, April 10. After the meeting, while speaking with the media the Maharashtra state Congress president Nana Patole said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be able to win the upcoming elections regardless of whether if the voting is done by ballot or EVM machine.

He was referring to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai.

During the executive committee meeting, among the people present were the legislature Congress party leader Balasaheb Thorat, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, AICC secretary co-in-charge Ashish Dua, Sampath Kumar, Kumar Ketkar, former minister Vishwajit Kadam, Hussain Dalwai, Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar, state president of Mahila Congress, Sandhya Savvalakhe, president of minority d Wajahat Mirza, regional vice president of Seva Dal Mohan Joshi, senior leader Ulhas Pawar, chief spokesperson Atul Londhe, general secretary Pramod More, Devanand Pawar, Thane City Incharge Sharad Aher, Thane City district president Vikrant Chavan, Dayanand Chorge along with prominent leaders and office bearers of the state.

Govt took extreme step by dismissing Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP

Nana Patole said, "The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took the Modi government to task in Parliament over the Adani scam by asking about the relationship between Modi and Adani and the government took an extreme step by dismissing him as a Lok Sabha MP. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee is protesting these actions, and everyone is firmly standing behind Rahul. This Satyagraha should reach the taluka and village level while maintaining the edge of Jai Bharat Satyagraha against the action against Rahul Gandhi."

Prithviraj Chavan said, "Farm produce should get a fair price. Also, the affected farmers should get substantial financial assistance. Caste-wise census should be done. If the Congress government comes to power, substantial financial provisions will be made for the OBCs by making a ministry. There is a conspiracy to spread social hatred in the state and people should not fall prey to it. A committee was formed by the MVA government to awaken the memories of the Marathwada liberation struggle, but the Shinde government is ignoring it. While 32 lakh students are preparing for competitive exams in the state, the Shinde government is outsourcing the jobs. We will do the recruitments of those students when Congress government comes into power."

Congress party MLAs and MPs will be seen in Thane district in future

Nana Patole confidently said that "Congress party MLAs and MPs will be seen in Thane district in future."

While expressing regret Patole said, "The Thane district president Vikrant Chavan received threatening calls. So, an attempt was made to kill Congress activist Girish Koli. The Thane police even did not take a simple complaint.

Balasaheb Thorat said, "The upcoming election in the state is very important. Our activists should go and tell the people about the injustice done to Rahul Gandhi. Congress is having good days, the party will come out strong."

Congress leader Ashok Chavan said, "Considering the current situation in the country, it is correct to say that the BJP government has killed democracy."

Vibhav Birwatikar