Mumbai News: BMC Undertakes Major Demolition Drive On SV Road In Malad; 253 Structures Razed

BMC undertakes demolition drive on Swami Vivekananda Road | FPJ

Mumbai : The BMC has undertaken a major demolition drive on Swami Vivekanand (SV) road for smooth traffic. Accordingly, the P- North ward has cleared four bottlenecks between Goregaon to Kandivali.

As part of this drive, 39 structures were removed at Chincholi Phatak and Dargah junction as well as Underai junction at Malad on Thursday. The demolition will allow the widening of the road to 90 feet and is expected to ease the flow of traffic on this stretch.

BMC's P North ward office undertakes demolition drive

To pave the way for road widening, the BMC's P North ward office has undertaken a huge demolition drive. Around 253 structures creating traffic bottlenecks have been cleared on SV Road. A team of seven engineers from P North ward along with 10 workers and 2 JCB took action on the structures which were affected by road widening at Chincholi Phatak and Underai roads on Thursday afternoon.

Remaining 76 structures to be demolished soon

Remaining 76 structures will be demolished soon, said a civic official of P - North ward.Two months back, it widened Anand road, adjoining Malad (West) railway station, for which the civic body had demolished the extension of Malad’s iconic M.M. Mithaiwala sweet shop, and other well-known snack places in April. The BMC also has plans to convert the single road in two ways to give more relief to pedestrians and traffic.

Earlier, the civic body demolished the 100-year-old Jugal Kishore building on the S V Road constructed in 1923. The building was situated in the middle of the traffic intersection, creating vehicular chaos.

Read Also Kangana vs BMC: 15 detained in Khar for protesting demolition drive

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)