Mumbai News: Central Railway conducts demolition drive on encroachments in Trombay, Mahul

Demolition drive by CR | Kamal Mishra

In a significant move towards clearing railway land encroachments, the Central Railway has successfully completed a demolition drive in the Trombay and Mahul areas on May 26th. With the aim of reclaiming the railway premises, a total of 14 unauthorized structures, including eight shops, three steel containers, and three makeshift huts, were removed during the operation.

Smooth execution of demolition

The encroachment removal drive, carried out under the watchful supervision of the Central Railway Divisional Engineer and State Police officials, witnessed the active participation of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the Government Railway Police (GRP), and the City Police. This joint effort ensured the smooth execution of the operation and the enforcement of law and order during the demolition.

"The Central Railway's proactive stance against land encroachments demonstrates their commitment to maintaining the integrity of railway properties and ensuring the safety and convenience of passengers. By removing these unauthorized structures, the railway authorities aim to enhance the overall infrastructure and improve the operational efficiency of the rail network" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

Encroachments will not be tolerated

"This successful initiative serves as a reminder that encroachments on railway land will not be tolerated, as it not only hampers the functioning of the railway but also poses potential hazards to the general public. The Central Railway's continuous efforts to curb encroachments play a vital role in creating a safer and more reliable railway system for all commuters" further added Dr Manaspure.

"The cleared area will now be available for the development of railway-related projects, ensuring optimal utilization of resources and providing a conducive environment for the smooth functioning of the train operations in the Trombay and Mahul areas," he said.

"The Central Railway, in collaboration with the concerned authorities, remains committed to maintaining the sanctity of railway properties and is expected to continue its efforts in curbing encroachments in order to further improve the infrastructure and services for the benefit of passengers and the community as a whole" further added Dr Manaspure.