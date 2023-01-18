Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation conducts demolition drive near railway station |

The anti-encroachment department of Panvel Municipal Corporation carried out a demolition drive outside Panvel railway station on Tuesday in D ward and removed temporary illegal sheds. The action was taken following the instructions of the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

The anti-encroachment team under the guidance of D Ward Officer Amar Patil took action on 3 unauthorised sheds outside Panvel Railway Station. This crackdown was done with the help of Panvel police personnel. The unauthorized shed was demolished with the help of a crane.

In the fish market at Uran Naka in Panvel city, the fish sellers had encroached upon the parking space and the place used to be crowded with vehicles. Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde had given instructions to remove the encroachment in the parking space.

Accordingly, the anti-encroachment team removed the encroachment from the parking space and the fish sellers were sent to the fish market.

