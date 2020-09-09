Kangana vs BMC: 15 detained in Khar for protesting demolition drive

Khar Police detained at least 15 people, including a few women, on Wednesday for allegedly holding a protest against the demolition of a part of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's bungalow at Bandra. According to police, the protestors were acting as a hindrance in the way of a public servant's duty and could be booked under the Indian Penal Code, said an official.

Police said, ahead of the demolition drive to tear down the illegal construction at Ranaut's Pali Hill bungalow, there was an adequate security arrangement put in place to ensure no untoward incident. However, soon after the drive began, the protesters had gathered outside Ranaut's bungalow to show solidarity with the actor.

"We detained around 15 people, including women, and brought them to the police station for illegally holding the protest. We are collecting information about them, including where they are from. These protesters raised slogans against the BMC and in support of Ranaut," said Gajanan Kabdule, senior inspector of Khar police station.