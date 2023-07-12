Mumbai News: BMC Plans Sound-Barriers On Old Flyovers To Combat Noise Pollution

The BMC plans to install sound-barriers on old flyovers to shield citizens living nearby from noise pollution. Most of the newly constructed bridges already have such barriers. However, a committee has been formed to conduct a survey of flyovers constructed before 2017.

The report is expected to be submitted in the next one month. After that, the civic authorities will finalise the number of flyovers that will have the system.

Read Also Mumbai: All 34 flyovers in city to get sound barriers

BMC started installing sound barriers on flyovers

As per a provision under the Mumbai Development plan, the BMC started installing sound barriers on newly constructed bridges in the city. A sound barrier has been installed on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR) flyover. The Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri will also have a similar system. The same provision has now been amended for the existing flyovers and arterial bridges. “We are planning to install sound-barriers on flyovers constructed before 2017. A committee from the road and bridges department is conducting a survey of old flyovers. We will ensure that the installation of this system will have no effect on the structure. The locations will be identified based on the proximity of buildings from the flyovers. We will try to include flyovers close to schools and residential buildings in the priority list. The barriers will be installed in the next two years,” a civic official said.

BMC's 2034 development plan

The decision has been made as part of the civic body’s 2034 development plan, said an official from the bridges department. The civic body was prompted to do so after getting many complaints of noise pollution from Borivali, Dadar and Parel Termini, Matunga circle and Sion flyovers. Sound barriers have already been installed there. But the problem still exists for many buildings and chawls situated along the express highways and other flyovers.