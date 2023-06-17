Mumbai: Sound Barriers Add-On For New Gokhale Bridge By BMC

The BMC has decided to install sound barriers on Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge which was declared unsafe and shut down in November 2022. The closure had added to the woes of people as the bridge was a connector between the east and west sides of Andheri. The BMC had promised to partially open the bridge in May, however, delay in steel supply has pushed the deadline to December.

Recently, Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu along with the officials of the bridge department visited the site of the bridge. He instructed them to install sound barriers on the bridge. The officials will now calculate the estimate of the add-on and then plan accordingly. Since the BMC couldn't open even one arm of the bridge before the monsoon, the commuters will be using the Andheri and Milan Subway. Hence, Velrasu also directed the officials to ensure that rainwater does not get accumulated in both the subways.

The new bridge is being constructed at a cost of around ₹90 crore.