Mumbai: CM intervenes into Gokhale bridge issue, assures action in reopening the bridge soon

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday assured to look into the issue of Gokhale bridge' reopening, which has been delayed due to a strike at the plant which was supposed to supply steel for construction. Shinde said that he has personally spoken to the steel supplier, Jindal, requesting that steel be provided quickly so that work can be carried out on a war-footing.

CM visited desilting sites, reviewed Gokhale bridge work

The CM gave the assurance after his visit to desilting sites in western suburbs followed by a review of the Gokhale bridge work. MLA Ameet Satam, who accompanied Shinde, said, “The total requirement of steel for the bridge's railway portion is 2,600 metric tonnes (MT); out of which 750MT has been received and 1200 MT will be received by May end.” He further said, “The target is to complete one lane by October end, while the second lane work will start in November 2023 and will be completed by May 2024.”

Bridge opening deferred due to strike problem

The BMC had promised to open one arm of the crucial east-west connector before monsoon. However, last month, the civic authorities clarified that the bridge will reopen in November owing to the strike problem.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has directed the civic officials to complete the desilting work on time or face the music. The BMC will launch a helpline from June 1-10 so that citizens can register their grievances about uncleaned nullahs.