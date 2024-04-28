Navi Mumbai: NCP (SP) Satara Candidate And APMC Board Members Booked In ₹62 Crore FSI Scam

Another trouble has roped in for Sharad Pawar’s NCP party after its Satara Lok Sabha candidate Shashikant Shinde along with other 24 members of APMC board has been booked in an FSI scam of RS 62 crore. Shinde who is currently on interim bail for the toilet scam of APMC, is now booked for another scam.

APMC Police has registered a case of embezzlement along with financial fraud against the 25 people including the former chairman, secretary and all directors of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) for the FSI allocation scam. Meanwhile, two days ago, former APMC director Sanjay Pansare and APMC employee Shivnath Wagh were arrested by Navi Mumbai Police's crime branch in connection with the scam in allotment of toilets in APMC market. Former director Shashikant Shinde is among the eight accused in this scam as well.

APMC Officials Booked For Favorable Rates, Leading To ₹62 Crore Scam

According to the case registered, all the 25 accused have allegedly allocated surplus FSI to traders in the spice market by passing a resolution in the board meeting by permitting FSI rates at lower than the prevailing commercial rate. The APMC board approved FSI for Rs 600 per square feet whereas the commercial rate was Rs 3066 per square feet. The 25 of them got booked for misappropriation, misconduct and financial mismanagement of allocation of FSI leading to a scam of Rs 62 crore. The FIR was registered under the sections of cheating and criminal breach of trust by public servant by Prakash Mandhare, the special auditor of the department of Maharashtra.

Navi Mumbai's Economic Offense Wing Investigates FSI Scam Involving Multiple APMC Officials

“The case has been registered with us and is being investigated by the Economic Offence Wing of Navi Mumbai,” a police officer from APMC police station said.

Along with Shinde, the others boked are Dilip Kale, (Chairman), Vijay Devtale (Vice-Chairman), Sudhir Tungar (Secretary), Bhanudas Kotkar, Dattatray Patil, Pradip Khopde, Prabhu Patil, Ashok Valunj, Shankar Pingle, Kirti Rana, Jayesh Vora, Sonyabapu Bhujbal, Vilas Markad, Balasaheb Solaskar, Bhimkant Patil, Pandurang Ganesh, Vilas Mahalle, Sanjay Pansare, Chitratai Lungare, Babinanda Rohinkar, Jitendra Dehade, Chandrakant Patil, Rajesh Deshmukh Kundurkar and Sanjay alias Nana Ambole.