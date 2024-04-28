Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.20 Crore In Three Cases

Pixabay

In three separate cases the Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized smuggled gold valued at Rs 1.20 crore. In two of the cases, foreign nationals were involved in smuggling bids. The gold was concealed in rectum, handbag and innerwear worn by the passengers. This month, the Airport Customs has seized gold valued at over Rs 30 crores in multiple cases.

Gold Bars Concealed In Handbag And Underwear Lead To Seizures

According to the Customs, in the first case a woman was intercepted with two pieces of gold dust in wax form having net weight 505 grams valued at Rs 32.94 lakh. The passenger had kept the gold dust in wax under rectum concealment, agency sources said.

In the second case on Saturday, a United States based woman was intercepted and seven gold melted bars having net weight 1.173 kilograms valued at Rs 70.15 lakh had been seized. "The goods were kept in person, however, when she was taken to a CCTV room for personal search, she had concealed these in her hand bag," said a Customs official.

On Saturday, a Kenyan national woman was intercepted and two gold melted bars having net weight 286 grams valued at Rs 17.10 lakh. The goods were concealed in the underwear worn by the passenger, officials said.

Customs Officer Details Challenges In Thwarting Gold Smuggling

"Even though we make all possible efforts to thwart smuggling bids, the number of people that get caught is much less. This is mainly because several flights from different countries arrive and depart from the airport on a daily basis and lakhs of passengers travel daily. With a limited staff we try to catch as many offenders as possible," said a Customs officer.

The official also said that carriers use innovative ways to smuggle gold making it further difficult for the officials to identify and nab them. "In many cases we have seen that carriers smuggle gold in rectum by concealing gold in capsule packets. The gold is also smuggled in wax and dust form to avoid being caught," said the official.