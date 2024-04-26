Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.30 cr In Multiple Cases

Representational Image

The Mumbai Airport Customs in four separate cases on Wednesday have seized smuggled gold totally valued at Rs 1.30 crore.

According to the Customs sources, in the first case, a woman was intercepted with gold dust in wax form having net weight of 1 kilogram valued at Rs 67.19 lakh.

"The goods were concealed in rectum in the form of two oval shaped capsules," said an official.

In the other three cases, three women were intercepted for smuggling gold dust in wax form and gold chains totally valued at Rs 63.60 lakh. In all these cases, the passengers had kept the gold chain in pocket of worn clothes and gold dust in wax was found under rectum concealment, officials said.