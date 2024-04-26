 Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.30 cr In Multiple Cases
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.30 cr In Multiple Cases

Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.30 cr In Multiple Cases

In the other three cases, three women were intercepted for smuggling gold dust in wax form and gold chains totally valued at Rs 63.60 lakh.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The Mumbai Airport Customs in four separate cases on Wednesday have seized smuggled gold totally valued at Rs 1.30 crore.

According to the Customs sources, in the first case, a woman was intercepted with gold dust in wax form having net weight of 1 kilogram valued at Rs 67.19 lakh.

Read Also
Mumbai: DRI Seizes Smuggled Gold, Silver Along With US Currency, Total Worth ₹10.48 Cr
article-image

"The goods were concealed in rectum in the form of two oval shaped capsules," said an official.

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs Official Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹ 1.5 Crore In 5 Cases
article-image

In the other three cases, three women were intercepted for smuggling gold dust in wax form and gold chains totally valued at Rs 63.60 lakh. In all these cases, the passengers had kept the gold  chain in pocket of worn clothes and gold dust in wax was found under rectum concealment, officials said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Criticises Opposition, Praises PM...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Criticises Opposition, Praises PM...

Bombay High Court Seeks Response From Union Govt On Ban Of 23 Dog Breeds

Bombay High Court Seeks Response From Union Govt On Ban Of 23 Dog Breeds

Mumbai News: Private Company Employee Scammed Of ₹2.73 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Scheme

Mumbai News: Private Company Employee Scammed Of ₹2.73 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Scheme

Mumbai: Young IT Professional Dies After Falling From Over Crowded Train

Mumbai: Young IT Professional Dies After Falling From Over Crowded Train

Mumbai News: Women Entrepreneur Duped Of ₹25 Crore By Fake Police And CBI Officers

Mumbai News: Women Entrepreneur Duped Of ₹25 Crore By Fake Police And CBI Officers