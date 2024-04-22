Mumbai Airport Customs Official Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹ 1.5 Crore In 5 Cases

Representative Image | File Photo

In the past two days, the Airport Customs officials in five separate cases have seized smuggled gold collectively valued at Rs 1.75 crore. Interestingly, in two of the cases, the accused persons had camouflaged gold plates as credit cards.



In two separate cases two passengers were intercepted with a gold dust in wax form and gold plates having net weight 386 grams and 391 grams valued at Rs 25.18 lakh and Rs 25.50 lakh respectively. "The passengers had concealed the gold inside the waistline of the jeans worn by them and one gold plate each which was camouflaged as credit cards that was recovered from the pocket of their jeans," said a Customs official.

The officials said that another passenger was intercepted with six gold bars having net weight 1500 grams valued at Rs 97.86 lakh. The passenger had concealed the gold in the pockets of the jeans worn by him. In the fourth case, a female Indian passenger was intercepted with two pieces of crude gold payal having net weight 220 grams valued at Rs 14.35 lakh.

In the fifth case, a man was intercepted for smuggling two gold bangles, two payals and gold chain with a pendant having net weight 200 grams valued at Rs 13.04 lakh. The passenger had concealed the gold inside the pocket of a jeans pant worn by him.

The Customs is now probing who had provided the said gold articles to the passengers and who were supposed to receive the said consignment.