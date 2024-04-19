 Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹5.7 Crore In 14 Cases
Eight passengers were arrested in these cases

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 10:03 PM IST
The Mumbai Airport Customs officials during April 15-18 have seized over 9.482 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 5.71 crore across 14 cases. The gold was found concealed on the body of the passengers, in the rectum, in the hand baggage of passengers and inside the specially designed packets in the undergarments worn by the passengers. Eight passengers were arrested in these cases, officials said on Friday.

According to the Customs, in four different cases, foreign nationals travelling from Nairobi, Addis Ababa and Paris to Mumbai were intercepted and found carrying gold melted bars and crude jewellery collectively weighing 1681 grams found concealed inside the undergarments and on the body.

"Twelve Indian nationals travelling from Dubai (04), Abu Dhabi (03), Jeddah (02), Bahrain (01), Kuwait (01), and Jakarta (01) were intercepted and found carrying 6627 grams gold concealed in rectum, on body and inside undergarments, the official said.

He added, "In an interesting case, two Indian Nationals were intercepted smuggling the gold concealed in undergarments with the help of an airport contractual staff in transit area. Total 1174 grams of gold dust was recovered. All three of them were arrested."

