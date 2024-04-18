 Mumbai: Airport Customs Seize ₹77 Lakh Smuggled Gold From Flyers
According to the Customs, in the first case, the officials on Wednesday had seized crude gold kada and chain having net weight 235 grams valued at Rs 14,04,595. The passenger had worn the kada and chain.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 10:07 PM IST
Representational Image | FPJ

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs on Wednesday, in two separate cases has seized smuggled gold worth Rs 77.94 lakh. According to the Customs, in the first case, the officials on Wednesday had seized crude gold kada and chain having net weight 235 grams valued at Rs. 1404595. The passenger had worn the kada and chain.

In the second case, the Customs officials had seized three gold dust pieces in wax form having net weight 980 grams valued at Rs 6389850. The passenger had kept the gold inside his rectum.

