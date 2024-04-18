Mumbai: Airport Customs Seize ₹77 Lakh Smuggled Gold From Flyers

Representational Image | FPJ

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs on Wednesday, in two separate cases has seized smuggled gold worth Rs 77.94 lakh. According to the Customs, in the first case, the officials on Wednesday had seized crude gold kada and chain having net weight 235 grams valued at Rs. 1404595. The passenger had worn the kada and chain.

In the second case, the Customs officials had seized three gold dust pieces in wax form having net weight 980 grams valued at Rs 6389850. The passenger had kept the gold inside his rectum.

Read Also Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1 Crore In Multiple Cases

The Mumbai Airport Customs during the Night duty of 16/17-04-2024, in two cases seized smuggled gold having net weight of 1.680 kilograms valued at R. 1.09 crores.