 Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1 Crore In Multiple Cases
The gold was found concealed inside the body by ingesting, in rectum, on the body, in the hand bag, cavities in undergarments of passengers.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | FPJ

The Mumbai Airport Customs during the Night duty of 16/17-04-2024, in two cases seized smuggled gold having net weight of 1.680 kilograms valued at R. 1.09 crores. 

According to the Customs, in the first case, passenger Mohamad Anis Yunus Lohiya was intercepted and four pieces of gold dust in wax form having total value of R. 63,89,850 was seized. "The goods were concealed in rectum in the form of oval shaped capsules," said a Customs official.

In another case, a woman Mariya Ali Husain was intercepted and three gold kada having total value of Rs. 45,64,180 was seized. The said goods were worn by the passenger.

Gold Smuggling Spree At Mumbai Airport

The Airport Mumbai Customs during April 11 and April 14 have seized over 10.02 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 6.03 crore across 12 cases. The gold was found concealed inside the body by ingesting, in rectum, on the body, in the hand bag, cavities in undergarments of passengers.

Three passengers were arrested, officials said.In multiple cases detected between April 8 and April 10, the Mumbai Airport customs seized over 7.94 kg of gold valued at Rs 4.69 crore, which was being smuggled in various forms like gold in wax, rhodium-plated wires and buckle, washer-shaped rings and crude gold jewellery (such as pendants).

