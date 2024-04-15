Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 10.02 kg Of Gold Worth ₹6.03 Crore In Multiple Cases; Probe Underway

Representative Image

In twelve cases detected between April 11 and 14, the Airport Mumbai Customs seized over 10.02 kg of gold valued at Rs6.03 crore. Three passengers have been arrested, the officials said. The action comes after 7.94 kg of gold worth Rs4.69 crore was seized in just two days (April 8-10).

Concealment Methods Highlighted In Recent Seizures

In the latest seizures, the officials recovered valuables hidden in rectum, ingested in the body, in the hand bag and cavities in undergarments. “In an interesting case, an Indian national travelling from Dammam was intercepted and admitted at the JJ Hospital.

Read Also Mumbai International Airport To Remain Closed For 6 Hours On May 9

His body examination revealed that he had ingested some material, which turned out to be gold bars. A total of 14 gold cut bars weighing 233.250 grams were recovered,” said a Customs official. In two cases, Indian nationals travelling from Jeddah and Bangkok were found carrying 1,379 grams of gold concealed in rectum.

Customs Officials Investigate Suppliers

According to the Customs, three foreign nationals travelling from Nairobi to Mumbai were found carrying 44 melted gold bars, weighing 5,733 grams, concealed inside the hand baggage. In other six cases, six Indian nationals travelling from Dubai (3 flyers), Sharjah (2) and Abu Dhabi (1) were caught with 2,670 grams of gold concealed in rectum, on body and inside undergarments.

The Customs officials are now probing who were the suppliers and recipients of the smuggled items.