Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 7.94 Kg Smuggled Gold Worth ₹ 4.6 Crore Inside Underwears And Hair Clips

The Mumbai Airport Customs during April 8-10 April has seized over 7.94 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 4.69 crore across multiple cases. Seized gold was attempted to be smuggled in various forms like gold in wax, Rhodium plated wires and buckle, washer shaped rings and crude gold jewellery (pendant, payal etc), agency officials said.

According to the Customs, in the first case two foreign nationals in transit, travelling from Abu Dhabi to Bangkok were intercepted and gold dust in wax kept in two pouches, having net weight 3460 grams was found concealed in undergarments.

The passengers had handed over gold to airport staff at departure. All three have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Gold Smuggling Uncovered By Mumbai Airport Customs

"In another case a foreign national, travelling from Colombo to Mumbai was found carrying crude gold jewellery weighing 307 grams concealed on the body. Similarly, two Indian nationals from Karnataka travelling from Bahrain to Mumbai were found smuggling 1778.55 grams of gold by way of rectum concealment of gold in wax and on body concealment of crude jewellery," said a Customs official.

He added, "One Indian National from Rajasthan travelling from Doha to Mumbai was found carrying 836.68 grams crude gold jewelry concealed in the trolley bag. Also in two separate cases, four Indian nationals arriving from Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi were found carrying gold jewellery weighing 1,561 grams concealed on the body."