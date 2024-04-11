Shocking CCTV Video: Swiggy Delivery Boy Secretly Steals Customer's Nike Shoes; Company Not Responding Says Complainant

Screenshot of the CCTV footage and the complaint by customer about a SWIGGY delivery boy stealing shoes of a customer | X/Rohit Arora

In a shocking incident, a CCTV footage showed a Swiggy delivery boy stealing Nike shoes from the house of a customer after delivering food. The whole episode was captured on the CCTV. The complainant, who tried reaching out to the app and Swiggy company, said that Swiggy's customer support system was not even responding to the concerns raised, let alone try and solve it. The post was shared by one Rohit Arora, who is a tech reviewer.

CCTV footage shows what happened

The CCTV footage showed a Swiggy delivery boy in a Swiggy shirt delivering the order to a customer. A lady accepts the order and then shuts the door.

The delivery boy then lingers for a while around. He uses a cloth that he had tied on his head to wipe off his sweat and climbs down the floor. However, he spends some time on his mobile phone also and then a while as if he is lost in thoughts.

Precisely at this moment, he climbs the stairs. He unfurls the cloth that was tied to his head which he used to wipe off his sweat. There are some footwares kept outside the house that he delivered the food to. He then picks up the shoes and puts it in the towel like cloth he was carrying and makes away with the shoes.

The whole incident was captured on the CCTV of the house.

Swiggy's drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend's shoes (@Nike) and they won't even share his contact. @Swiggy @SwiggyCares @SwiggyInstamart pic.twitter.com/NaGvrOiKcx — Rohit Arora (@_arorarohit_) April 11, 2024

However, what distressed the friend of the person whose shoes were stolen was that the company was not even responding to the message and the complaint raised in regard to the case.

"Still waiting for their response," said the X user who had posted the video and shared the complaint with Swiggy. He also shared a screenshot of his complaint on social media platform X.

Still waiting for their response. pic.twitter.com/AOjVAlEwyq — Rohit Arora (@_arorarohit_) April 11, 2024

This incident is bound to make many people think twice before blindly trusting people and be relaxed once an online order is received. Such incidents also make lives diffucult for all those countless delivery persons who work hard and jo their jobs with sincerity. The user complaining about not receiving a reply from the company only adds to the woes of the complainant.