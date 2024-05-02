Maharashtra Politics: Candidates Organise Huge Procession Before Filing Nominations For Phase 5 Of LS Elections |

Mumbai: Shrikant Shinde, Son of CM Eknath Shinde from Kalyan, Bhushan Patil, Congress candidate from North Mumbai, Amol Kirtikar, UBT Shivsena from North West Mumbai , Bharti Kamdi, UBT Candidate from Palghar, From Nashik and Dindori constituency, Hemant Godse and Dr Bharti Pawar candidate of Mahayuti filed their nomination on wednesday. which was second last day of filing nominations for fifth phase of election.

All the candidates had organised a huge procession before filing their nominations. Cm Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadanvis and PWD minister Ravindra Chavan participated in the procession of Shrikant Shinde.

In the last 10 years, Dr. Srikant Shinde has left his mark through his works. Today's rally is a victory rally. With the hard work of the activists and the blessings of the voters, all the previous records will be broken in the upcoming elections in Kalyan Dombivli Constituency. Dr. with a majority of five lakh votes. The Chief Minister expressed his belief that Srikant Shinde will win. After the hat-trick of victory, MP Dr. Srikant Shinde will serve you, he said.Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the funds for Kalyan Dombivli will not fall for the next five years.

Bhushan Patil, the candidate of Mahavikas Aghadi in North Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, filed his nomination form today in the collector office of Bandra East. This time he was accompanied by former Mumbai Congress president MLA Bhai Jagtap, MLA Aslam Sheikh, MLA and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad, f Mumbai Congress working president spokesperson Sachin Sawant and former Shiv Sena corporator Tejashwi Abhishek Ghosalkar.

Before filing the nomination, Bhushan Patil went to Matoshree and had a goodwill meeting with Shiv Sena leader MLA Aditya Thackeray. After that, a grand campaign rally and campaign chariot was taken out from the MHADA office in Bandra East to the Collector's office in a large-scale display of power. Thousands of activists of Mumbai Congress, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress (Sharad Pawar group), Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party participated in this campaign rally.

Amol Kirtikar UBT Shivsena candidate filed his nomination. On this occasion, MVA showed its strength in Bandra. As activists and citizens came in thousands to support the MVA. The rally started from Arey road Goregaon east. Kirtikar went to Dadar to pay tribute to Bal Thackeray memorial and Chaityabhoomi. He came back and met Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree and filed his nomination in presence of thousands of UBT workers and leaders. " This fight is against dictatorship versus democracy and democracy will win" Said Kirtikar.

In Palghar, UBT Candidate Bharti Kamdi filed nomination. Aaditya Thackeray participated in her procession at Palghar. Aaditya Thacekray targeted BJP while addressing the rally " BJP is Maharashtra hater's party. It will not win single seat in Maharashtra,though Amit shah claimed that BJP will 40 seats in Maharashtra." He also asked BJP should speak on BJP Candidate from Karnatakar Prajwal Revanna first.

Moreover, In Nashik Hemant Godse and Dr.Bharti Pawar filed nomination before that they carried huge procession from Ghatandevi area of Igatpuri to Nashik to show their strength. CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Fadanvis , Chhgan Bhujbal and Dada Bhuse were present during the procession. Fadanvis said all strength will be put behind the candidates to win the candidates.