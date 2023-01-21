Mumbai: All 34 flyovers in city to get sound barriers

Representational Photo | FPJ

For shielding the citizens living around flyovers from noise pollution, the BMC has decided to install sound barriers on all the 34 flyovers running across the city.

Decision prompted after receiving many complaints

The decision has been made as part of the civic body's development plan (DP), 2034, said the official from the Bridges Department. The civic body was prompted to do so after getting many complaints of noise pollution from Borivali, Dadar and Parel Termini, Matunga circle and Sion flyovers. Sound barriers have been already installed there.

But the problem still exists for many buildings and chawls situated along the express highways and other flyovers. The inhabitants living in these areas have to daily hear the rumblings of vehicles.

BJP corporator had earlier raised demand

Five years ago, BJP Corporator Sandip Patel had raised the demand to install sound barriers at all flyovers. People suffer from mental and physical illness because of noise pollution, he had asserted.