Mumbai News: Better measures to ease monsoon woes at chronic flooding spots

Mumbai: Better measures to deal with waterlogging at the chronic flooding spots will give relief to the citizens in the monsoon, claims the civic official. The experiment of an underground water holding tank at Dadar east resolved the issue of flooding at Hindmata last year. Similarly, the other measures such as RCC box drain, micro tunnelling, flood gates, etc will make Byculla, Wadala, Sion and Matunga, Mahalaxmi stations and Nair hospital area will help to recede rain water quickly, said the civic official on Saturday.

Dangers to low-lying areas

The low-lying areas in the city get flooded when it rains above 55 mm per hour followed by high tide. So, to make the chronic spots flood-free, four years back the BMC decided to study each spot individually. Accordingly, the civic authorities came up with personalised solutions for each spot to prevent water-logging. “To avoid any inconvenience to the citizens, we have tried to complete the work early, so that we get to see the results of these measures in the monsoon this year,” said P Velarasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects).

The construction of a mini pumping station at Mahalaxmi railway station and box drain from Mahalaxmi railway culvert to Dr E Moses Road near the Famous Studio bus stop have given relief to some extent in the last monsoon. Submersible pumps installed with a capacity of 3,000 cubic meters per hour will help to recede the rain water during heavy rains in areas such as Nair Hospital, Morland Marg, MA Marg, Maratha Mandir junction and Jacob Circle at Saat Rasta. The BMC has also completed 45% work on the box drain which will give relief to some extent in a low-lying area from Anandrao Nair marg to Ghas gully, said a civic official.

The BMC has completed 85% work of constructing the RCC box drain which will resolve the issue of flooding at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg to Dattaram Lad Marg. A mini pumping station near Wadala fire station will give relief to Bharni Naka and Wadala. The water-logging at Sion and Matunga stations disrupts the railway services in the monsoon.

Pointers

-RCC box drain, micro tunneling, flood gates at Byculla, Wadala, Sion and Matunga, Mahalaxmi stations and Nair hospital

-Mini pumping station near Wadala fire station

-Temporary flood gates at Sion and Matunga stations