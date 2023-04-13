Pune: Waterlogged roads, traffic jams as heavy rains, thunderstorms lash city

Pune: Waterlogged roads, traffic jams as heavy rains, thunderstorm lash city | FPJ

Heavy rains along with thunderstorms lashed several areas in Pune city on Friday.

It comes a day after, Indian Meteorological Department predicted rains associated with thundery activity and lightning for the next three days in the Pune district. IMD, Pune had also predicted thundery activity for the Pune district till April 18 associated with lightning.

Chandni Chowk, Bavdhan, Pashan, Sus road, Baner, Aundh, Wakad, Hinjewadi, Sunarwadi, IISER, Panchavati, Old Sangvi, Pimple, Vishal Nagar witnessed rains till late in the evening.

Punekars faced difficulties as this was the second such instance from last week. Traffic snarls were reported from on major arterial areas in the city due to waterlogging and bad roads, especially in Kothrud and Sinhgad Road areas.

While many Punekars took to Twitter to raise issues like waterlogging and traffic snarls, the visuals of the rain wreaking havoc in the city went viral. These visuals show how the city's infrastructure crumbled as heavy rains lashed the city.

A big rain and #Pune’s entire traffic system went for a toss. Bikers and Autos are driving recklessly more than usual. Massive traffic jams at signals. #Google Maps are showing red everywhere. Pune will never become Smart City in next 50 years. @punekarnews @PuneCityTraffic — Manodnya Sapre 🇮🇳 (@Manodnya) April 13, 2023

Don’t know what rain does to traffic 🤯 Took 2 hrs to reach Baner from Camp which is generally a half an hour drive. #punerains — Shalaka Parate (@shalaka_parate) April 13, 2023

@PuneTimesOnline @PuneTrafficU i Pune traffic police, where r u. All major roads are jammed in the heavy rains since last 2 hours #punerains Stuck near Hinjewadi last 1 hour — KS (@whattosayfolks) April 13, 2023