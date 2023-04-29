Mumbai: ‘54% desilting accomplished in 22 days, no waterlogging in monsoon this year,' says BMC

Representational pic

The BMC’s desilting work comes under fire every year during monsoon when the city floods owing to choked drains. This year, the city body claims to have completed 54% of its desilting work in 22 days. With another 34 days to go, provided it rains on time, the remaining 46% should well be over on time. Civic officials said they are confident of no water logging incidents this year like last monsoon.

521897.33 metric tonnes (MT) of silt removed in 3 weeks

In the past three weeks, the BMC has removed 521897.33 metric tonnes (MT) of silt out of the total target of 982426.79MT. The storm water drainage (SWD) department has removed 65.73% silt in the eastern suburbs, 61% the western suburbs and 57% from the city’s drains. The SWD department has removed 39% from Mithi river, 55% from minor nallahs and 42% silt from along the highways. Deputy municipal commissioner Ullhas Mahale said they are confident of meeting the target by May 31.

Citizens can check BMC's work on its website

There are five rivers, 309 big nullahs (290km network) and 508 small nullahs (605km) in Mumbai. Besides, the drains along the city’s roads run for approximately 2,004km.

For citizens interested in information on work accomplished, the BMC said they have uploaded the details on its website with answers to most-asked queries.