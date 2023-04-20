 Mumbai: BMC directs officers to finish city’s pre-monsoon desilting work by May 31
The desilting work is an annual project undertaken for cleaning nullahs and rivers, storm water drains and pumping stations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Mumbai: Additional municipal commissioner of BMC, P Velrasu has directed all his officers to finish the city’s pre-monsoon desilting work by May 31 and use extra machinery and manpower, if needed.

He has also warned against disturbing citizens with the ongoing work. The desilting work is an annual project undertaken for cleaning nullahs and rivers, storm water drains and pumping stations.

As part of the inspection, Velrasu and other senior officials inspected spots at Dahisar, Poisor, Walbhat and Oshiwara rivers, and Ramchandra and Mogra nullahs. He said the works started in March at ward-level and 36.8% of total work has been completed – 46.32% in the city, 56.49% in the eastern suburbs, 44.61% in the western suburbs and 26.7% of desilting at Mithi river.

Velrasu said 19.21% desilting on both the express highways and 33.36% at the local ward levels has been completed. Storm water drain department has lifted 3.54 lakh tonne silt from all the nullahs and rivers.

article-image

