Mumbai News: BEST Wet Lease Bus Drivers Call Of Strike At Deonar Depot After Resolution Meeting

Mumbai News: BEST Wet Lease Bus Drivers End Strike At Deonar Bus Depot After Resolution Meeting

The strike by wet lease bus drivers from SMT-ATPL (also known as the Daga Group) at Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertakings Deonar bus depot was officially called off on Thursday afternoon following a resolution meeting between the union and management.

According to an official of BEST, "The work stoppage was halted at 2:15 PM. Despite this, only a limited number of drivers returned to their duties, and a contingency plan remained in effect throughout the evening to mitigate disruptions. We are hoping remaining wet lease drivers will back on job on Friday morning," the official continued

The strike, which began on Tuesday, was sparked by an alleged assault on a colleague by a wet lease bus starter. "Initially, the drivers protested the incident but later expanded their demands to include salary increases, Diwali bonuses, and additional leave provisions. This protest led to partial disruptions in bus services at the Deonar depot on Tuesday and Wednesday also" said an official.

Jag Narayan Kahar, a leader of the BEST workers' union, confirmed that after discussions with Daga Group management, the drivers agreed to resume work on Thursday afternoon. The management assured that no punitive actions would be taken against the striking drivers, while appropriate measures would be taken against the individual responsible for the assault.

According to workers union leader, BEST, which operates over 3,000 buses daily, relies heavily on wet lease agreements, with more than 2,000 buses provided by various contractors. SMT-ATPL, also known as the Daga Group, is one of the contractors. Under a wet lease agreement, the contractor (lessor) provides buses along with maintenance, insurance, and at least one crew member, while the lessee pays based on the number of hours or trips the vehicle is operated.