 Mumbai News: BEST Wet Lease Bus Drivers Call Of Strike At Deonar Depot After Resolution Meeting
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BEST Wet Lease Bus Drivers Call Of Strike At Deonar Depot After Resolution Meeting

Mumbai News: BEST Wet Lease Bus Drivers Call Of Strike At Deonar Depot After Resolution Meeting

The strike, which began on Tuesday, was sparked by an alleged assault on a colleague by a wet lease bus starter.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: BEST Wet Lease Bus Drivers End Strike At Deonar Bus Depot After Resolution Meeting | (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)

The strike by wet lease bus drivers from SMT-ATPL (also known as the Daga Group) at Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport  (BEST) undertakings Deonar bus depot was officially called off on Thursday afternoon following a resolution meeting between the union and management.

According to an official of BEST, "The work stoppage was halted at 2:15 PM. Despite this, only a limited number of drivers returned to their duties, and a contingency plan remained in effect throughout the evening to mitigate disruptions. We are hoping remaining wet lease drivers will back on job on Friday morning," the official continued

Read Also
Mumbai: Protest By Wet Lease Bus Drivers Disrupts Operations At Deonar Depot Continues For Day 2
article-image

The strike, which began on Tuesday, was sparked by an alleged assault on a colleague by a wet lease bus starter. "Initially, the drivers protested the incident but later expanded their demands to include salary increases, Diwali bonuses, and additional leave provisions. This protest led to partial disruptions in bus services at the Deonar depot on Tuesday and Wednesday also" said an official.

Jag Narayan Kahar, a leader of the BEST workers' union, confirmed that after discussions with Daga Group management, the drivers agreed to resume work on Thursday afternoon. The management assured that no punitive actions would be taken against the striking drivers, while appropriate measures would be taken against the individual responsible for the assault.

FPJ Shorts
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Nareshi Meena THANKS Amitabh Bachchan For Helping Her In Brain Tumour Treatment, Actor Says, 'Maine Nahi Ki' (Video)
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Nareshi Meena THANKS Amitabh Bachchan For Helping Her In Brain Tumour Treatment, Actor Says, 'Maine Nahi Ki' (Video)
Mumbai: Mithibai College Students Recount The Trauma Of Sexual Assault As 'Yellow Shirt Guy' Roams Freely
Mumbai: Mithibai College Students Recount The Trauma Of Sexual Assault As 'Yellow Shirt Guy' Roams Freely
UGC NET June 2024 Postponed At Varanasi Center On August 21 Due To 'Technical Glitch'
UGC NET June 2024 Postponed At Varanasi Center On August 21 Due To 'Technical Glitch'
UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Answer Key 2024 Released: Raise Objections By Aug 28
UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Answer Key 2024 Released: Raise Objections By Aug 28
Read Also
Nashik: NDTA Criticizes Electric Bus Depot at Adgaon Truck Terminal; Demands Alternative Facilities
article-image

According to workers union leader, BEST, which operates over 3,000 buses daily, relies heavily on wet lease agreements, with more than 2,000 buses provided by various contractors. SMT-ATPL, also known as the Daga Group, is one of the contractors. Under a wet lease agreement, the contractor (lessor) provides buses along with maintenance, insurance, and at least one crew member, while the lessee pays based on the number of hours or trips the vehicle is operated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BEST Wet Lease Bus Drivers Call Of Strike At Deonar Depot After Resolution Meeting

Mumbai News: BEST Wet Lease Bus Drivers Call Of Strike At Deonar Depot After Resolution Meeting

Navi Mumbai: Forest Dept Committee Recommends Ban On High-Rise Building In Flamingo Flight Path To...

Navi Mumbai: Forest Dept Committee Recommends Ban On High-Rise Building In Flamingo Flight Path To...

Bombay HC Seeks Reply From State Govt & Dept Of Women And Children Over Missing Women Cases

Bombay HC Seeks Reply From State Govt & Dept Of Women And Children Over Missing Women Cases

'JNPA To Reach 10 MTEU Capacity This Financial Year': Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

'JNPA To Reach 10 MTEU Capacity This Financial Year': Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Mumbai Rail Commuters 'Wear Your White' Protest Gets Good Response, 1,20,000 Extent Support At Diva...

Mumbai Rail Commuters 'Wear Your White' Protest Gets Good Response, 1,20,000 Extent Support At Diva...