Nashik: NDTA Criticizes Electric Bus Depot at Adgaon Truck Terminal; Demands Alternative Facilities

Representational Image |

Nashik District Transport Association (NDTA) President Rajendra Phad has raised concerns about the new electric bus depot being set up at the Adgaon Truck Terminal in Nashik. While Phad acknowledged that the depot is in the interest of Nashik residents, he criticized the decision to use the truck terminal—developed 25 years ago to accommodate the city's growing vehicle numbers—for this purpose. Phad emphasized that the association does not object to the bus depot itself but demands that facilities be provided to transporters who were using the terminal. He accused the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) of trying to mislead Nashikites and defame the association.

Phad has said in a press release that the work of the Electric Bus Depot was started at the Adgaon Truck Terminal by NMC without any prior notice to the transporters. Additionally, a dog sterilization center was established at this location, where dogs are left after being sterilized. This has led to various problems for the transporters. Phad noted that no concrete measures have been taken by the authorities, only delays.

Phad stated that the NDTA has repeatedly followed up with the NMC administration through meetings to seek a decision on the matter, but no action has been taken by the NMC so far. On behalf of the Adgaon Police Station, the organization’s representatives were called to clarify their position, which they did without opposition. However, Phad criticized the attempt by the civic body to defame the organization, emphasizing that the NDTA has no opposition to the development of Nashik.

On behalf of Nashik District Transport Association, officials were contacted about holding a meeting. Also, a statement was submitted to the Municipal Commissioner on July 31, 2024, regarding taking a meeting and making a decision. However, the corporation did not explain any role to the organisation regarding the meeting. Rajendra Phad has reacted that the failure of the Municipal Corporation to complete the work of the electronic bus depot is being blamed on the organization.

Demands by NDTA

The association has outlined several major demands. They urge the administration to consider and address these requests positively. Due to the construction of the Electronic Bus Depot at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Truck Terminal in Adgaon, Nashik, the truck terminal has lost its space. Therefore, an alternative location should be provided for the truck terminal, and a Sarathi facility center should be established at this site. Additionally, a Sarathi Suvidha Park should be constructed, including roads, accommodation, drinking water systems, and rain drains. The dogs introduced at this truck terminal should be relocated immediately due to the lack of employment opportunities. The primary demand is to develop the closed Jakat Naka in Nashik city for the truck terminal and establish facilities similar to the Sarathi Suvidha Kendra. These demands should be prioritized.