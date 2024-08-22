Mumbai: Protest By Wet Lease Bus Drivers Disrupts Operations At Deonar Depot Continues For Day 2

Mumbai: Protest By Wet Lease Bus Drivers Disrupts Operations At Deonar Depot Continues Enters Day 2 | (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)

The protest by wet lease bus drivers of SMT-ATPL, a contractor for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, partially impacting bus operations at the Deonar bus depot. The ongoing agitation, which began on Tuesday, has led to disruptions on over a dozen BEST bus routes with only 56 out of the 84 buses were running from the Deonar BEST bus depot on Wednesday, according to official sources. However BEST officials claimed that BEST owned buses were running hence effect of this protest was not much and limited up to only Deonar bus depot.

BEST, which operates over 3,000 buses daily, relies heavily on wet lease agreements, with more than 2,000 buses provided by various contractors. SMT-ATPL, also known as the Daga Group, is one of the contractors. Under a wet lease agreement, the contractor (lessor) provides buses along with maintenance, insurance, and at least one crew member, while the lessee pays based on the number of hours or trips the vehicle is operated.

The protesting drivers claim that the unrest is not limited to the Deonar depot, alleging that the disruption is spreading to other depots across the city. They assert that several wet lease buses at other depots also failed to operate on Wednesday. However, BEST officials have denied these claims, stating that bus services at other depots remained unaffected and operated according to schedule.

Negotiations between the protesting drivers and the SMT-ATPL contracting agency are reportedly ongoing. However, the partial disruption at Deonar highlights growing unrest among wet lease drivers, raising concerns over the stability of bus services across Mumbai if the dispute is not resolved soon. Jag Narayan Kahar, a leader of the BEST workers' union, stated that a meeting between the contractor and the wet lease drivers is scheduled for Thursday. If the drivers' demands are not met, the protest could spread to other depots, potentially causing more widespread disruption to BEST's operations.

This is not the first time such an issue has arisen. In August 2023, wet lease bus drivers staged over a week-long strike, which was called off only after the intervention of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Despite assurances from the Chief Minister, many wet drivers claim that their demands remain unmet.

According to sources BEST administration has also issued a warning to the contractor, and asked to resolve the issue promptly to avoid further disruption to the city’s bus services.

When contacted an official from SMT-ATPL indicated that the company is making efforts to address the drivers' concerns but noted that the list of demands has grown, with drivers now seeking salary increases, a Diwali bonus, and leave benefits similar to those provided by BEST undertaking.