Mumbai: NCP leader Chagan Bhujbal catches Covid again, asks citizens to take necessary precautions | PTI

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. It is the second time Bhujbal has contracted the infection; the first time was during the peak of the pandemic.

The NCP leader shared the news about his health on Twitter. He was recently on a tour of Yeola, his assembly constituency, in Nashik district. “I had a fever when I was returning to Nashik from Yeola. I underwent a test for coronavirus on Monday, which came positive,” he said.

Bhujbal appleas citizens to take precautions

Bhujbal appealed to all those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to get tested if they have symptoms like fever, breathing difficulties, runny nose and sore throat. He also urged citizens to wear masks and use hand sanitiser.

Meanwhile, there has been an uptick in Covid cases across Mumbai and Maharashtra with 135 and 450 new cases being reported on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Over 230 cases of XBB 1.16 variant in Maharashtra

Moreover, 230 patients of XBB 1.16 variant have been found in the state. Out of these, 151 are from Pune, 24 are from Aurangabad, 23 are from Thane, 11 are from Kolhapur, 11 are from Ahmednagar, eight are from Amravati, and one each from Mumbai and Raigad. Of these patients one died. Most of the patients had mild symptoms.