Mumbai updates: Breastfeeding pods to come up on CSMT, Dadar & Thane stations soon

Central Railway to set up breastfeeding pods at stations

The Central Railway plans to set up 13 state-of-the-art nursing pods at seven major railway stations of Mumbai division, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Thane, and Kalyan, to create a safe and comfortable zone for breastfeeding women during their journeys.

These nursing pods will be set up under Indian Railway's Non-Fare Revenue policy and its services will be available free of cost for commuters. Under the scheme, one nursing pod will be set up at the CSMT, three each at Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, two each at Thane and Lonavala, and one each at Kalyan and Panvel, according to a senior railway official.

Each pod will consist of comfortable, cushioned seating, a diaper-changing station, a fan, a light, and a dustbin to dispose of soiled diapers, the official said. The sides of the pod will contain advertisements of licensee for complete contract period and will be made visibly attractive, he said.