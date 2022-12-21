Mumbai updates: Breastfeeding pods to come up on CSMT, Dadar & Thane stations soon

Air Quality Index of the most significant places across the city
Due to the tempo breakdown northbound traffic vehicular movement is slow at Sahara Star Hotel: Mumbai Traffic cops
Outcry over BEST’s security deposits
Former opposition leader in the BMC and ex-corporator Ravi Raja has opposed the security deposits demanded by the BEST from its electricity consumers. He has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and brought to their notice that BEST has sent letters along with bills that customers should pay two-month security deposits. Mr Raja demanded that CM and Deputy CM should direct BEST to withdraw the letter.
Nearly 10,80,000 consumers in Mumbai avail electricity services of BEST. Mr Raja said security deposit is sought while giving new connections and asking for deposits from those who already have connections is unfair. “The Congress will come on roads to agitate for consumers’ benefit,” Mr Raja said.
Central Railway to set up breastfeeding pods at stations
The Central Railway plans to set up 13 state-of-the-art nursing pods at seven major railway stations of Mumbai division, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Thane, and Kalyan, to create a safe and comfortable zone for breastfeeding women during their journeys.
These nursing pods will be set up under Indian Railway's Non-Fare Revenue policy and its services will be available free of cost for commuters. Under the scheme, one nursing pod will be set up at the CSMT, three each at Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, two each at Thane and Lonavala, and one each at Kalyan and Panvel, according to a senior railway official.
Each pod will consist of comfortable, cushioned seating, a diaper-changing station, a fan, a light, and a dustbin to dispose of soiled diapers, the official said. The sides of the pod will contain advertisements of licensee for complete contract period and will be made visibly attractive, he said.
