Mumbai: Outcry over BEST’s security deposits

Representative pic

Mumbai: Former opposition leader in the BMC and ex-corporator Ravi Raja has opposed the security deposits demanded by the BEST from its electricity consumers. He has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and brought to their notice that BEST has sent letters along with bills that customers should pay two-month security deposits. Mr Raja demanded that CM and Deputy CM should direct BEST to withdraw the letter.

Nearly 10,80,000 consumers in Mumbai avail electricity services of BEST. Mr Raja said security deposit is sought while giving new connections and asking for deposits from those who already have connections is unfair. “The Congress will come on roads to agitate for consumers’ benefit,” Mr Raja said.

Mr Raja alleged that in 2012-13, BEST had collected Rs3,000 Transport Division Loss Revenue (TDLR) from each consumer. The decision pertaining to this collection is pending before the SC and yet BEST has now imposed the additional burden of security deposit.

He said the decision to collect security deposits was taken in 2021, but why is it being implemented two years later despite protests.

“After Covid-19, people are trying to come out of financial losses. Many of them can’t pay security deposits. Apart from BEST, Adani and MSEB provide electricity in Mumbai but they have not sought any deposits from consumers,” Mr Raja said.