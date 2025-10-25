Mumbai Traffic Constable Kiran Suryavanshi Hailed For Bravery After Intervening In Brutal Knife Attack In Kalachowki On Woman By Ex-Lover

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police constable Kiran Suryavanshi, posted in the Byculla division, is being widely praised for his exceptional bravery after he risked his life to stop a knife-wielding attacker and save a woman during a violent incident in south Mumbai on Friday.

The Mumbai Traffic Police shared Suryavanshi’s photograph on social media, commending his heroic act. His quick response not only prevented further harm but also demonstrated the values of duty and humanity that define the police force.

Displaying exceptional courage, PC Kiran Suryavanshi (Byculla Traffic Division) rescued a girl who was being held hostage during a knife attack at a nursing home in Kala Chowki. He overpowered the accused & ensured the girl was immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/HynX2R9pqV — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 25, 2025

The tragic incident took place on Friday in Kalachowki, where a man named Sonu Barai launched a brutal knife attack on his 24-year-old girlfriend, Manisha Yadav. The two had been in a relationship for nearly ten years. However, recent quarrels had strained their bond, mainly due to Sonu’s growing suspicion about Manisha’s character. Unable to accept her decision to end the relationship, Sonu decided to teach her a lesson.

According to reports, Sonu called Manisha on Friday morning, saying he wanted to resolve their issues through a discussion. When they met, the conversation turned violent. In a fit of rage, Sonu stabbed Manisha multiple times in broad daylight. Severely injured, she ran toward a nearby nursing home seeking help. However, Sonu followed her there and attacked her again.

Constable Kiran Suryavanshi's Heroic Rescue Effort

As the commotion unfolded, bystanders tried to stop the assailant by throwing stones and paver blocks, but Sonu, enraged and uncontrollable, refused to stop. At that moment, Constable Kiran Suryavanshi, who was in the area on official duty, rushed toward the scene after receiving information about the attack.

Displaying immense courage, Suryavanshi tackled Sonu head-on, disarmed him and managed to rescue Manisha from his grasp. Despite his heroic efforts, Manisha was gravely injured. She was immediately rushed to JJ Hospital. After stabbing Manisha, Sonu turned the knife on himself in an apparent suicide attempt and ended his life. The Mumbai Police are investigating the case further.

