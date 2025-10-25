Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Calls Harassment Of 2 Australian Women Cricketers In Indore 'Disgusting': 'We Boast About Economic Growth, But...'

Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Calls Harassment Of 2 Australian Women Cricketers In Indore 'Disgusting' |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on October 25 strongly condemend the alleged harrassment of two Australian women cricketers by a man near Indore’s Khajrana Road. The players are in Indore for the ongoing Women's World Cup.

Calling the incident “disgraceful,” she took to X and wrote that, "We boast about economic growth, but, we continue to fail providing safe spaces for women."

Disgraceful. We boast about economic growth, but, we continue to fail providing safe spaces for women. What a shameful act. pic.twitter.com/25XxKpCsSY — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 25, 2025

Here's what happened

The 2 players were walking from their hotel, Radisson Blu, towards a nearby café when a man on a bike started following them. Moments later, he touched one of the players inappropriately and fled from the spot. The players were frightened and both players immediately sent a message and their live location to their team’s security officer, Danny Simmons.

Following Simmons’ complaint, the MIG police station registered an FIR and formed teams from Vijay Nagar, MIG, Khajrana, Pardesipura and Kanadia police stations.

CCTV footage from the area helped identify the accused as Aqeel, a resident of Khajrana, who already has criminal records. He was arrested on Friday evening. The police has arrested the accused after forming special teams from 5 police stations.

Rajiv Shukla calls the incident 'unfortunate'

Vice-President BCCI, Rajiv Shukla also condemned the incident and called it 'very unfortunate'. He added, "We will take all the required precautions. The Police have nabbed the accused."

#WATCH | Delhi | On alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, Vice-President BCCI, Rajiv Shukla says, "The entire incident is very unfortunate, and we condemn it. We will take all the required precautions. The Police have nabbed the accused." pic.twitter.com/e074RweoqG — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2025

The BJP MLA from Bhopla, Rameshwar Sharma, said that an accused named Aqueel has been caught and imprisoned. Further adding, he told ANI, "Despite the fact that Indore is a very civilised and culturally rich city, some illicit children are born in this country who are attempting to execute a conspiracy to defame the culture and civilisation of this country... We will also put an NSA on him, and if necessary, we will organise a procession against him..."

#WATCH | Bhopal: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma says, "The incident that occurred in Indore is very unfortunate. The Madhya Pradesh government and I took it very seriously, and an accused named Aqueel has been caught and imprisoned... We are trying to crush such criminals... Despite… https://t.co/JmQrdJSAmU pic.twitter.com/h023gXHFK3 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2025

Australia To Face South Africa At Indore's Holkar Stadium Today

The fifth and final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match is going to be held at Indore’s Holkar Stadium on Saturday (October 25) between Australia and South Africa. The match will commence at 3 pm and is the 26th match of the tournament.

