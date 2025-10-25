Fr Stephen Fernandes Appointed Auxiliary Bishop Of Archdiocese Of Bombay By Pope Leo XIV

The Vatican City headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church on Saturday announced that Pope Leo XIV has appointed Fr Stephen Fernandes as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Bombay.

Early Life and Education

Born on September 21, 1961, to John and Palmira Fernandes, members of Our Lady of Salvation Church (Portuguese Church), Dadar, Mumbai, Fr Fernandes pursued his early education in the city.

He completed his postgraduate degree in commerce and a degree in education from the University of Mumbai, before joining St Pius X College, the seminary of the Archdiocese of Bombay at Goregaon, for priestly formation.

He was ordained a priest on March 31, 1990, by Archbishop Simon Cardinal Pimenta.

Academic and Clerical Service

After serving as a priest and faculty member at St Pius X College, Fr Fernandes pursued his Licentiate and Doctorate in Theology at the Alphonsian Academy, Rome.

He later joined the Mumbai seminary as a resident professor of moral theology and formator (trainer), contributing to the theological and pastoral formation of seminarians.

Fr Fernandes also served as Executive Secretary of the Commission for Theology and Doctrine under the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI).

Read Also Mumbai News: Catholic Archdiocese To Host Interfaith Gathering In Bandra On October 4

Current Role and Expertise

Currently serving at the Apostolic Nunciature in New Delhi, Fr Fernandes is widely recognised as an expert in Catholic social teaching and medical ethics, the Archdiocese of Bombay stated in its official announcement.