 Fr Stephen Fernandes Appointed Auxiliary Bishop Of Archdiocese Of Bombay By Pope Leo XIV
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFr Stephen Fernandes Appointed Auxiliary Bishop Of Archdiocese Of Bombay By Pope Leo XIV

Fr Stephen Fernandes Appointed Auxiliary Bishop Of Archdiocese Of Bombay By Pope Leo XIV

Born on September 21, 1961, to John and Palmira Fernandes, members of Our Lady of Salvation Church (Portuguese Church), Dadar, Mumbai, Fr Fernandes pursued his early education in the city.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image

The Vatican City headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church on Saturday announced that Pope Leo XIV has appointed Fr Stephen Fernandes as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Bombay.

Early Life and Education

Born on September 21, 1961, to John and Palmira Fernandes, members of Our Lady of Salvation Church (Portuguese Church), Dadar, Mumbai, Fr Fernandes pursued his early education in the city.

He completed his postgraduate degree in commerce and a degree in education from the University of Mumbai, before joining St Pius X College, the seminary of the Archdiocese of Bombay at Goregaon, for priestly formation.

FPJ Shorts
Pune: Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol Visits Jain Boarding House Site, Says ‘Will Find Solution Soon’ Amid Land Deal Row - VIDEOS
Pune: Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol Visits Jain Boarding House Site, Says ‘Will Find Solution Soon’ Amid Land Deal Row - VIDEOS
'Some Actors Don't Just Entertain Us...': Yuvraj Singh Offers Condolences To Veteran Actor Satish Shah After He Passes Away At 74
'Some Actors Don't Just Entertain Us...': Yuvraj Singh Offers Condolences To Veteran Actor Satish Shah After He Passes Away At 74
Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Fit Saturday’ Campaign At Bandra Fort Garden To Promote Fitness Across City; VIDEO
Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Fit Saturday’ Campaign At Bandra Fort Garden To Promote Fitness Across City; VIDEO
Satish Shah Was Found Unresponsive At His Mumbai Residence; CPR Could Not Save Him, Hospital Confirms
Satish Shah Was Found Unresponsive At His Mumbai Residence; CPR Could Not Save Him, Hospital Confirms

He was ordained a priest on March 31, 1990, by Archbishop Simon Cardinal Pimenta.

Academic and Clerical Service

After serving as a priest and faculty member at St Pius X College, Fr Fernandes pursued his Licentiate and Doctorate in Theology at the Alphonsian Academy, Rome.

He later joined the Mumbai seminary as a resident professor of moral theology and formator (trainer), contributing to the theological and pastoral formation of seminarians.

Fr Fernandes also served as Executive Secretary of the Commission for Theology and Doctrine under the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI).

Read Also
Mumbai News: Catholic Archdiocese To Host Interfaith Gathering In Bandra On October 4
article-image

Current Role and Expertise

Currently serving at the Apostolic Nunciature in New Delhi, Fr Fernandes is widely recognised as an expert in Catholic social teaching and medical ethics, the Archdiocese of Bombay stated in its official announcement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Fit Saturday’ Campaign At Bandra Fort Garden To Promote Fitness...

Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Fit Saturday’ Campaign At Bandra Fort Garden To Promote Fitness...

Mumbai: Veteran Actor Satish Shah Passes Away At 74 Due To Kidney Failure

Mumbai: Veteran Actor Satish Shah Passes Away At 74 Due To Kidney Failure

Bombay HC Refuses To Halt Pratibha Tower Redevelopment At Breach Candy, Allows Construction To...

Bombay HC Refuses To Halt Pratibha Tower Redevelopment At Breach Candy, Allows Construction To...

Satara Doctor Suicide: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Opposition, Says 'Politicising Such...

Satara Doctor Suicide: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Opposition, Says 'Politicising Such...

Palghar Horror: Woman Gang-Raped In Forest Near Wada; 1 Accused Arrested, Another Absconding

Palghar Horror: Woman Gang-Raped In Forest Near Wada; 1 Accused Arrested, Another Absconding