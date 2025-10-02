 Mumbai News: Catholic Archdiocese To Host Interfaith Gathering In Bandra On October 4
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Catholic Archdiocese To Host Interfaith Gathering In Bandra On October 4

Mumbai News: Catholic Archdiocese To Host Interfaith Gathering In Bandra On October 4

The gathering will feature creative expressions of peace-building efforts, including street plays, skits, songs, dances, videos, or PowerPoint presentations, showcasing initiatives that promote cooperation, solidarity, and harmony among diverse faith communities.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Archdiocese of Bombay will host an interfaith gathering for peace on the feast day of St Francis on October 4, 2025, at St Andrew’s College Auditorium, Bandra. The gathering will feature creative expressions of peace-building efforts, including street plays, skits, songs, dances, videos, or PowerPoint presentations, showcasing initiatives that promote cooperation, solidarity, and harmony among diverse faith communities.

The programme is organised by the archdiocese's Commission for Interreligious Dialogue in collaboration with St. Andrew’s College. The gathering, themed “Pilgrims of Hope – Religions Journeying for Peace”, draws inspiration from the historic encounter between St Francis and Sultan Malek Al Kamil: a timeless example of interfaith dialogue that fosters mutual respect and understanding across religious divides, said Father Nigel Barrett from the press office for the Archdiocese of Bombay and the Archdiocesan Commission for Interreligious Dialogue.

The gathering is being organised in the spirit of the Late Pope Francis’s call for interreligious dialogue as a “providential sign of our times.”, the office said. The organisers have invited religious leaders and followers of all faiths, beliefs, and denominations to come together in the Roman Catholic Church's Jubilee Year of 2025 to share experiences and insights on building peace and harmony in today’s world. The event aims to create a platform for meaningful dialogue, emphasising the importance of seeing each person as a precious human being loved by God, and fostering cooperation and solidarity for the betterment of all.

George Jacob Cardinal Koovakad, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue (Vatican), will be the chief guest, and Oswald Cardinal Gracias, former Archbishop of Bombay, will be the guest of honour. Under the leadership of Archbishop John Rodrigues, the local archdiocese is committed to promoting peace-building initiatives, as well as creating an atmosphere for interreligious dialogue and harmony, said Barrett.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Real Estate Fraud: 69-Year-Old Retired Man Duped Of ₹9.8 Lakh In MHADA Flat Scam, Case Registered At Tardeo Police Station
Mumbai Real Estate Fraud: 69-Year-Old Retired Man Duped Of ₹9.8 Lakh In MHADA Flat Scam, Case Registered At Tardeo Police Station
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Commentator Makes Azad Kashmir Reference On Air During PAK W Vs BAN W Match; Video
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Commentator Makes Azad Kashmir Reference On Air During PAK W Vs BAN W Match; Video
Mumbai: 22-Yr-Old Housekeeping Staff Takes Objectionable Photos Of Female Employee Inside Washroom Of Mahim IT Firm; Arrested
Mumbai: 22-Yr-Old Housekeeping Staff Takes Objectionable Photos Of Female Employee Inside Washroom Of Mahim IT Firm; Arrested
Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests TMC Deputy Commissioner, Associate In ₹25 Lakh Bribery Case
Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests TMC Deputy Commissioner, Associate In ₹25 Lakh Bribery Case

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Real Estate Fraud: 69-Year-Old Retired Man Duped Of ₹9.8 Lakh In MHADA Flat Scam, Case...

Mumbai Real Estate Fraud: 69-Year-Old Retired Man Duped Of ₹9.8 Lakh In MHADA Flat Scam, Case...

Mumbai: 22-Yr-Old Housekeeping Staff Takes Objectionable Photos Of Female Employee Inside Washroom...

Mumbai: 22-Yr-Old Housekeeping Staff Takes Objectionable Photos Of Female Employee Inside Washroom...

Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests TMC Deputy Commissioner, Associate In ₹25 Lakh Bribery...

Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests TMC Deputy Commissioner, Associate In ₹25 Lakh Bribery...

Maharashtra News: Fishermen Protest Public Hearing For Murbe Port In Palghar

Maharashtra News: Fishermen Protest Public Hearing For Murbe Port In Palghar

Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reaches NESCO Venue For Dussehra Rally After Party Workers Aid...

Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reaches NESCO Venue For Dussehra Rally After Party Workers Aid...