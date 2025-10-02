Mumbai News: Catholic Archdiocese To Host Interfaith Gathering In Bandra On October 4

Mumbai: The Archdiocese of Bombay will host an interfaith gathering for peace on the feast day of St Francis on October 4, 2025, at St Andrew’s College Auditorium, Bandra. The gathering will feature creative expressions of peace-building efforts, including street plays, skits, songs, dances, videos, or PowerPoint presentations, showcasing initiatives that promote cooperation, solidarity, and harmony among diverse faith communities.

The programme is organised by the archdiocese's Commission for Interreligious Dialogue in collaboration with St. Andrew’s College. The gathering, themed “Pilgrims of Hope – Religions Journeying for Peace”, draws inspiration from the historic encounter between St Francis and Sultan Malek Al Kamil: a timeless example of interfaith dialogue that fosters mutual respect and understanding across religious divides, said Father Nigel Barrett from the press office for the Archdiocese of Bombay and the Archdiocesan Commission for Interreligious Dialogue.

The gathering is being organised in the spirit of the Late Pope Francis’s call for interreligious dialogue as a “providential sign of our times.”, the office said. The organisers have invited religious leaders and followers of all faiths, beliefs, and denominations to come together in the Roman Catholic Church's Jubilee Year of 2025 to share experiences and insights on building peace and harmony in today’s world. The event aims to create a platform for meaningful dialogue, emphasising the importance of seeing each person as a precious human being loved by God, and fostering cooperation and solidarity for the betterment of all.

George Jacob Cardinal Koovakad, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue (Vatican), will be the chief guest, and Oswald Cardinal Gracias, former Archbishop of Bombay, will be the guest of honour. Under the leadership of Archbishop John Rodrigues, the local archdiocese is committed to promoting peace-building initiatives, as well as creating an atmosphere for interreligious dialogue and harmony, said Barrett.

