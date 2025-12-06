Nescafé Premix Qualifies As ‘Instant Coffee’, Attracts Lower 8 Per Cent Sales Tax: Bombay HC

Bombay HC rules Nescafé Premix falls under 8% instant coffee tax category | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 05: In a significant ruling on product classification under the Bombay Sales Tax Act, 1959, the Bombay High Court has held that Nescafé Premix must be taxed at 8% as “coffee / instant coffee,” and not at the higher rate of 16% applicable to general beverage powders.

Bench Applies Common Parlance Test to Determine Product Identity

A bench of Justices M. S. Sonak and Advait Sethna reiterated the cardinal principle that specific tax entries must prevail over general ones. Applying the common parlance test, the court concluded that Nescafé Premix, as marketed and consumed, had created a clear perception of “instant coffee”.

Dispute Was Over Whether Premix Falls Under 8% or 16% Tax Category

The case arose from a dispute between Nestlé India Ltd. and the Sales Tax Department regarding whether Nescafé Premix — containing 8.5% soluble coffee powder, 54% sucrose, 37% partially skimmed milk powder and 0.5% maltodextrin — should be classified under Schedule Entry C-II-3 (8%) or Entry C-II-18(2) (16%).

Commissioner Earlier Taxed It at 16%, Tribunal Later Reversed Decision

The Commissioner of Sales Tax had earlier ruled in 1998 that the product fell under the higher-taxed general entry for powders used in non-alcoholic beverages, emphasising that the coffee content was “minuscule 8.5%”.

The Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal reversed this decision in 2001, holding that ingredient percentage was not decisive — relying on Supreme Court precedent that even small quantities, like salt in food, do not alter the essential character of the final product.

HC Says Consumer Perception and Usage More Important Than Ingredient Ratio

Upholding the Tribunal’s order, the HC stressed that the product’s actual use and consumer understanding were crucial. “Ultimately, in all such matters, we must go by the common parlance test,” the bench said.

It noted that the premix was expressly marketed as Nescafé Premix and used to dispense Nescafé from vending machines simply by adding hot water. “The resultant product, in common parlance, was nothing but Nescafé,” the Court observed.

Court Rejects Department Argument on Low Coffee Content

Rejecting the Department’s argument that low coffee content disqualified it from being considered instant coffee, the Court agreed with the Tribunal that removing coffee powder altogether would fundamentally change the product’s identity — demonstrating that the coffee component, though proportionally small, was determinative of classification.

Also Watch:

Specific Entry for Coffee Prevails Over General Beverage Powder Entry

The bench also emphasised that Entry C-II-3, covering “coffee” and “instant coffee”, was a specific entry and therefore prevailed over the general entry for beverage powders under C-II-18(2). “The concept of instant coffee must conform to modern development and modern perceptions,” the Court added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/