Navi Mumbai News: Greens Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Protection For Panvel’s Historic Vadale Lake As Invasive Weed Spreads

Navi Mumbai: Greens and local conservationists have written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking urgent protection and heritage status for Panvel’s centuries-old Vadale Lake, which is being rapidly overtaken by the invasive aquatic fern Giant Salvinia, threatening its ecology and birdlife.

Centuries-Old Waterbody Under Threat

The historic lake, believed to date back to the Peshwa era, is now blanketed by thick mats of the weed that block sunlight and oxygen flow, suffocating aquatic organisms and disrupting the lake’s natural balance.

Birdlife in Sharp Decline

“Areas that once echoed with bird calls have turned silent,” said B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, who led the appeal to the Chief Minister. “This is not merely a visual problem; the lake’s ecological balance is collapsing, and delaying action will make recovery even harder.”

Local bird watcher Devendra Thakur said the transformation has been stark. “During my recent visit, I could barely count 11 bird species — once there were dozens,” he said, adding that the habitat is deteriorating faster than many realise.

Experts Warn of Ecological Collapse

Experts warned that Vadale Lake also plays a vital climate role by storing carbon. When invasive weeds dominate, this natural process is interrupted, leading to poorer water quality and reduced carbon absorption.

Kharghar-based naturalist Jyoti Nadkarni noted that last year’s mechanical weed removal may have worsened the problem. “The process uprooted native plants like lotus, which helped keep the water clear and supported nesting birds,” she said.

Study Shows Massive Drop in Bird Diversity

A recent field study by former forest officer Avinash Kubal, taxonomist Dr. Suchandra Dutta, senior birder Madhav Athavale, and Nadkarni found that the lake’s bird species count has plunged from over 80 earlier to barely 10–15 now, underscoring the speed of the decline.

Call for Conservation and Heritage Tag

Conservation groups have called for manual and phased removal of the weed, reintroduction of native aquatic vegetation, curbing nutrient inflow, and formal heritage recognition to safeguard the lake.

“Vadale Lake is a living link to Panvel’s natural and cultural heritage,” Kumar said. “If we act now, there’s still a chance to save it before it’s too late.”

