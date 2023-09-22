Navi Mumbai Journalist & Environmental Activist B N Kumar's Book 'POLITRICKS in INDIA' Released At Conclave In New Delhi

Navi Mumbai Media Veteran & Environmental Activist B N Kumar's Book 'POLITRICKS in INDIA' Released At Conclave In New Delhi | FPJ

Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has released a book titled 'POLITRICKS in INDIA – A Third Umpire View of Games Our Leaders Play' – Penned by Navi Mumbai based media veteran and environmental activist B N Kumar, raising many eyebrows.

POLITRICKS

POLITRICKS deals with many aspects of the Indian political spectrum and analyses the way leaders play gimmicks to attract attention and divert people from the main issues and exposes the dual games played in dealing with environmental protection.

The book was formally released on Thursday at the 17th Global Communication Conclave organised in New Delhi by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), the national body of PR, advertising, HR and media professionals.

The book cover collage features PM Narendra Modi, the Congress family with Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has released a book titled 'POLITRICKS in INDIA – A Third Umpire View of Games Our Leaders Play' – Penned by Navi Mumbai based media veteran and environmental activist B N Kumar, raising many eyebrows. | FPJ

As he unwrapped the book, Naqvi wondered: “Oh, you wrote this?" Kumar explained that he dealt with politicians from all parties including the BJP, featured on the cover and more. Naqvi gave a hearty laugh, said he would read the book and then sportingly obliged his autograph in Hindi for the author’s copy.

A new genre

Endorsing the book, S Narendra, Former Government Of India Spokesperson & Information Adviser to four PMs, said, "‘POLITRICKS’ represent a new genre of writing that exposes how public policy-making falls short of serving public good by mixing politics with policy."

“Opposition parties are definitely required in a democracy. But the ruling parties at the Centre never understand it. This necessitates the media to play the role of constructive criticism. To write such articles, it requires deep study and understanding of the events, which BNK has abundantly,” said AVG Krishnamurthy, Former Secretary – (Undivided) Andhra Pradesh Legislature.

B N Kumar- The Author

“From an intrepid UNI reporter to a fiercely committed environmentalist and protagonist of mangrove conservation, BNK as he is popularly known, is surely one of the conscience keepers of our nation,” wrote veteran journalist Olga Tellis.

In his comment, Ayaz Memon, former Editor – Mid-day & Bombay Times, wrote: “BNK is an astute observer of current events and wields a fine pen, writing with understanding and clarity on the most complex or contentious issue without pulling his punches. His deep knowledge of history, politics, society and coupled with rich experience as a journalist makes this compilation a reader’s delight.

"Political grasp and insight are two essential ingredients for commenting on the actions, utterances of our politicians”, said Jitender Bhargava, former executive director of Air India.

"BNK brings out the flavour with great fervour week after week in his widely read column. Kudos to him," remarked Bhargva, who is also author of 'The Descent of Air India'.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Student Who Used Spy Camera To Crack MPSC Exam Booked In Belapur

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)