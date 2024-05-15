 Himachal Pradesh Accident: 1 Dead, 18 Injured After Vehicle Carrying Tourists From Mumbai, Overturns Near Atal Tunnel
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
article-image

Lahaul and Spiti (HP): A person died while several others were injured after a tourist vehicle overturned and met with an accident at the Ghundhi Bridge, near the Atal Tunnel Rohtang Pass on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Manali, KD Sharma said that the passengers in the tourist vehicle hailed from Mumbai.

The incident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle near Ghundhi Bridge, near the Atal Tunnel Rohtang Pass, he said.

"There were a total of 21 tourists including the driver in the vehicle. 18 were injured and 1 died due to injuries. The driver and a passenger are reported to be safe. All the passengers had arrived from Mumbai," said the official.

The official further said that the injured had been sent to a local hospital in Manali.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

About The Atal Tunnel

The Atal Tunnel, also known as the Rohtang Tunnel, is located in Himachal Pradesh under the Rohtang Pass in the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas.
It connects Solang Valley near Manali to Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti district.

