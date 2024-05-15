Manoj Jarange-Patil Announces Fast Unto Death In Jalna For Maratha Reservation From June 4

Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil | File

Mumbai: The contentious issue of Maratha reservation has resurfaced during the busy schedule of Maharashtra assembly elections, poised to reignite tensions as activist Manoj Jarange-Patil vows to revive the agitation. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Jarange-Patil is adamant about his demands and is hence set to commence a fast unto death in Jalna from June 4 and also hold a massive rally in Beed on June 8.

Demands For The Maratha Community

Central to his agitation is the call for legislation equating Marathas with Kunbis, thereby extending reservation benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota to the entire Maratha community. Currently, Kunbis, a subset of Marathas, enjoy OBC reservation status in Maharashtra. Additionally, Jarange-Patil pressed for the enactment of a pending draft notification allowing reservation for blood relatives of Marathas based on Kunbi lineage affidavits.

Jarange-Patil's ultimatum to the state government includes a threat to field candidates in all 288 assembly seats if his demands are not met. Emphasizing the 'sage-soyare' rule, denoting blood and marital relations, he cites the government's assurances to withdraw cases related to the agitation and urges the fulfillment of promises.

The activist's resurgence follows a period of relative calmness, marked by the government's establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe violence during previous Maratha protests. The state government had earlier passed legislation granting a 10% quota to the Maratha community, acknowledging them as socially and educationally disadvantaged.

Indirect Warning By Jarange-Patil

In his address to the media, Jarange-Patil stressed the urgency of rectifying what he perceives as the denial of Marathas' rightful entitlements. He also directed his message to political figures, urging them to honour their commitments and redress grievances, while issuing a veiled warning of electoral repercussions should assurances remain unfulfilled.