Navi Mumbai: Student Who Used Spy Camera To Crack MPSC Exam Booked In Belapur

The Belapur office of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)has registered a case against a candidate who cracked the nongazetted Group B and Group C Services joint preliminary examination held on April 30, 2023, for allegedly using a spy camera at the examination centre. Two others were also booked for providing answers to the questions received on the spy camera.

Based on the complaint of Supriya Lakde, a senior official of MPSC, the Belapur police registered a case against three persons, including the student, under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examinations Act, 1982, and the IT Act.

Student Identified As Jalna Resident

As per the complaint, the student, identified as Akash Bhausing Ghunawat, 27, a resident of Jalna district, had appeared for the examination held on April 30, at the JSPM Jayawantrao Sawant College of Engineering, Pune.

Ghunawat allegedly used a spy camera to send question papers outside the examination hall and received the answers on his mobile, thereby passing the examination through unfair means.

The MPSC Belapur office learnt about the malpractices in the examination when it received a letter from the Additional Commissioner of Police of East Division, Chembur, about malpractices in the written examination for Mumbai Police Recruitment 2021. A case was also registered at Bhandup Police Station under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examinations Act, 1982.

The Mumbai police had arrested one of the accused, identified as Shankar Chainsingh Jarwal, 30, a resident of Jalna. In the investigation, police found that the accused had helped many aspirants get through competitive examinations using a spy camera, providing answers from a remote location. Police found that Ghunawat had cracked the MPCB examination held in April 2023, in a similar manner.

In the Mumbai police investigation, it was found that candidates appearing in the examination would send a question paper using a spy camera to one Jeevan Naimane. Later, the question paper was solved by Jarwal and sent to the mobile number of the candidate.

