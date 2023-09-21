Navi Mumbai: PMC To Install Jammers At All Examination Centres For It's Recruitment Of 377 Posts

The examination will be conducted at the centres decided by PMC and TCS | FIle pic

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) received a total of 54,558 applications for 377 posts in its first recruitment drive for group A and group D categories. The civic body will install jammers at all examination centres which will be conducted at every district in the state.

The examination will be conducted at the centres decided by PMC and TCS in all the districts of Maharashtra. “As a precautionary measure to make this examination transparent, the civic body will ensure that jammers are installed at each centre. This will ensure that the candidates cannot do inappropriate things by using mobile devices, Bluetooth, digital watches, or others,” said a senior civic official. The date of the examination has not yet been announced.

Recruitment 'being done in a very transparent manner'

Ganesh Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner said, “The recruitment process of 377 posts of PMC is being done in a very transparent manner. Applications should not fall prey to any kind of lures or temptations. If any officer, or office bearer, directly or indirectly shows inducement in connection with the recruitment process, a formal complaint should be filed in the nearest police station along with evidence to the contrary. If there is any doubt regarding the examination, please contact the toll-free number.”

Services included in the recruitment process

This recruitment process of 41 cadres included administrative, engineering, technical, legal, fire services, security services, information and technology services, accounting and financial services, park services, urban development services, mechanical services, public health services, sports services, paramedical services, veterinary services, and accounting.

The civic body had published advertisements on July 13 and sought applications to fill 377 vacant positions across Group 'A' to Group 'D' categories. It has also extended the deadline for submitting applications from August 31 to September 15 after demand from candidates.

